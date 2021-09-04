Joyce Marilyn Noren

Noren, Joyce Marilyn Age 93, passed away on 8/26/21 after a long and good life. Joyce enjoyed a long 35-year career at Northwestern Bell / AT&T starting as a switchboard operator and moving into higher-level positions. Everybody that's met Joyce has always said what a sweet lady she was. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Einar and Helga Noren; brothers, Eugene and Irwin. She is survived by sons Robert, Richard and many cousins, nephews, her niece, and others from her large family. Joyce will be fondly remembered for her kindheartedness and sorely missed. Memorials preferred to the American Cancer Society. Memorial gathering to be held Sunday, September 12th at 11AM at Washburn-McReavy Edina Chapel. Luncheon to follow. Washburn-McReavy.com Edina Chapel 952-920-3996 West 50th St. & Hwy 100.