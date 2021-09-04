Steve St. Martin
St. Martin, Steve of Bloomington April 25, 1927- September 16, 2020. A pandemic- delayed burial is scheduled for Friday, September 10th, 4:00 PM at Bloomington Cemetery, 10340 Lyndale Ave S. A reception will follow at Moir Park Pavilion, 10320 Morgan Ave S in Bloomington, starting at around 5:00. All are welcome to attend both or either. We ask all guests to wear face masks. oakgrv.org/st-martin-memorial-service/ Washburn-McReavey.com Werness Brothers 952-884-8145.www.startribune.com
