Kimberli Anne Johnson
Johnson, Kimberli Anne October 26, 1965-December 22, 2019 Kim had an 11 month ferocious argument with pancreatic cancer and was determined to have the final say. At the age of 54, Kim passed away surrounded by her loving family. Her cancer has now been silenced and she gets to laugh, dance and carry on in Heaven with her Dad. Debate well fought and won. She is preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Bruce Johnson of Chaska on July 16, 2012. Kim is deeply missed by her surviving sons, Andrew and Kyle Koski; mother, Sharon Johnson; sister, Kelly (Vaughn) Veit; niece, Bryana Lehrmann; aunt, Cindy Warren; uncle, Gregg (Wilma) Johnson; cousins, Stacey (Roger) Hayes and Stephanie Johnson; and many loving friends. Due to the world events after her passing, the family has decided to have a private interment this fall. In her memory, she would ask us to laugh a little louder, be a little kinder, love a little harder and never pass up the opportunity to help someone else.www.startribune.com
