Long-Awaited PS4 Exclusive Gets New Update Years After Reveal

Uncharted fans are divided over the latest announcement made yesterday during the PlayStation Showcase. If you missed this year's big PlayStation event, it featured the likes of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarok, Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Remake, Marvel's Wolverine, Gran Turismo 7, GTA 5, and many other games coming to PS4 and PS5. Included in the showcase was Uncharted, but not via Uncharted 5 or the next installment in the series from developer Naughty Dog. Rather, PlayStation revealed Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection -- a collection consisting of Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy -- for PS5 and PC. Unfortunately, for PlayStation, the announcement of this hasn't gone down very well. While there has hardly been any outrage, there has been some disappointment. While many are excited to see the pair of games come to PC and PS5, many aren't, and not just because they are wishing for Uncharted 5.