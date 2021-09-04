Jason Bean’s athleticism gives Kansas football's offense a fighting chance this year

LAWRENCE — After Jason Bean took a knee on what would be the final play of the game Friday, he wrapped both of his arms around the football and held it against his chest. Watch the seconds that follow again, the clock ticking below 30 seconds remaining, and you’ll see an official walk up to Bean reaching for the ball. What may have been said between those two is unclear, but after a couple seconds of standing next to Bean the official walks away. Keeping watching and you’ll see Bean remain there with his arms crossed over the ball, before the broadcast cuts away to Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold.