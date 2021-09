Dark fantasy, creepy puppets, a murderous fashionista and Bob Ross are on the docket for this week’s streaming options. Observer Entertainment has genre fans covered below with the reasons you should watch The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf and Titans. We’ve got family movie squared away with Cruella. And for anyone craving meatier, newer titles to sink their teeth into, Annette and Netflix’s new Bob Ross doc will do nicely. Or you could just watch a certain classic Los Angeles movie. Your call.