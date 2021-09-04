New Duluth Entertainment Convention Center leader focuses on waterfront, solvency

DULUTH – Just one month into his new role as director of the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, Dan Hartman had a full-blown emergency on his hands. An ammonia leak mid-July in Pioneer Hall's cooling system led to a staff evacuation and the shutdown of Harbor Drive. The incident — handled swiftly by DECC engineers and the Duluth Fire Department — laid bare the need to replace crucial pieces of the aging, publicly funded regional tourism center, clawing its way back from pandemic-forced layoffs and cancellations.