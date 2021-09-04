CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

New Duluth Entertainment Convention Center leader focuses on waterfront, solvency

By Jana Hollingsworth
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDULUTH – Just one month into his new role as director of the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, Dan Hartman had a full-blown emergency on his hands. An ammonia leak mid-July in Pioneer Hall's cooling system led to a staff evacuation and the shutdown of Harbor Drive. The incident — handled swiftly by DECC engineers and the Duluth Fire Department — laid bare the need to replace crucial pieces of the aging, publicly funded regional tourism center, clawing its way back from pandemic-forced layoffs and cancellations.

