CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Hen hazard: Salmonella a threat from backyard chickens

By HealthDay News
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OpEel_0bmm8u6x00
Take simple sanitation precautions after visiting or cleaning backyard chicken coops or even simply handling the birds, experts say. File Photo by klimkin/Pixabay

It's still not OK to kiss your chickens or your ducklings -- you could catch a salmonella infection from barnyard birds.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has offered that warning before, and now an agriculture expert reminds backyard farmers that it's better to have a less hands-on approach with their feathered friends.

People should take simple sanitation precautions after visiting or cleaning their chicken coop or even simply handling the birds, eggs and meat, said Craig Coufal, an associate professor in the Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Department of Poultry Science.

The CDC reported an uptick in recent salmonella cases, with 198 since June 24. Over a longer period, there have been 672 cases including 157 hospitalizations and two deaths in 47 states. Roughly 25% of those cases are in children younger than 5 years.

"Some outbreaks are worse than others, but hundreds of infections happen every year," Coufal said in a university news release. "Many people, especially new producers who are unfamiliar with poultry, don't take simple steps to prevent exposure."

In 2020, the CDC reported more than 1,700 salmonella cases, including one death. There were 1,100 cases in 2019, including two deaths. More than 30% of those cases resulted in hospitalizations.

The unusually high number of salmonella infections among humans in 2020 likely correlated with the increased number of new backyard flocks established during the pandemic, Coufal said.

The true numbers are likely much higher than reported because many people recover without medical care and are not tested, according to the CDC.

Among prevention tips, toddlers should never handle poultry because of the likelihood of exposure, Coufal said. Adults and children shouldn't kiss chickens, baby chicks or ducklings.

"The number of children under age 5 being infected always jumps out at me," Coufal said. "But the data makes sense because parents think it is cute for the kids to hold or pet the birds, but then the child puts their fingers in their mouth and are potentially infected. It's playing with fire."

Preventive hygiene after handling chickens, their eggs or working in their coops should include hand-washing with the warmest water you can tolerate.

Remove clothes worn in the coop or while handling birds, especially shoes, before going into the house. Wash fresh eggs thoroughly with warm, running water. Dry them with paper or cloth towels that will not come in contact with your hands or kitchen surfaces before storing in the refrigerator. You can use sanitizing wipes instead.

Backyard farmers can also protect their flock by not sharing equipment or materials with other producers. If sharing equipment is necessary, clean it thoroughly and sanitize with a bleach-based cleaner. Change shoes and clothes after visiting a neighbor's coop.

Purchase chicks, ducklings and other fowl from reputable sources, including hatcheries or breeders certified through the National Poultry Improvement Plan, Coufal recommended. This should ensure healthier birds, though not necessarily ones free from salmonella.

"When you buy birds at a flea market or in the want ads, you really don't know where they are coming from," he said. "There are no assurances of testing for diseases or the health status of the bird." Most chickens, ducks and turkeys carry some form of the more than 2,000 types of salmonella, Coufal said.

Salmonella symptoms include fever, stomach cramps and diarrhea between six hours and six days after exposure. Illness typically lasts up to a week. The CDC says children younger than 5, older adults and those with compromised immune systems may be more susceptible to salmonella infections.

Comments / 2

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
178K+
Followers
40K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salmonella#Backyard Chickens#Poultry#Cdc#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Food Safetyfoodsafetynews.com

CDC declares deadly Listeria outbreak associated with chicken is over

In July the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other public health and regulatory officials in several states, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA-FSIS) began collecting different types of data to investigate a multistate outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections. Epidemiologic, laboratory, and traceback...
Sussex County, DEstarpublications.online

What is Salmonella?

On Aug. 12 there was a chicken recall due to Salmonella. On Aug. 17 there was a frozen shrimp recall due to Salmonella. On Aug. 25 there was an Italian cold cut recall due to Salmonella. These stories get reported in a very matter of fact manner. It is like...
Agriculturefoodsafetynews.com

Patient count climbs in outbreak traced to backyard chickens

Backyard chickens and other poultry continue to sicken people with Salmonella infections with the confirmed patient count now at 863. More than a fourth of those who have been infected are children younger than 5 years old. Two people have died. The sick people are spread across 47 states and...
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

These 4 Foods Are Most Likely to Cause Food Poisoning, CDC Says

For many of us, Labor Day weekend means firing up the grill with friends and family to enjoy one last summer meal together. But unfortunately, some popular barbecue foods could make you seriously sick if you're not careful. In fact, there are four foods in particular that present the most imminent health risks to those who eat them. Read on to discover which popular items are most likely to give you food poisoning, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

Never Wash These 4 Foods Before Cooking Them, CDC Warns

Washing a product thoroughly may always seem like the best thing to do to ensure it's scrubbed clean of dirt and bacteria. However, experts warn that your intuition on cleanliness may not always be correct. There are some foods you might be inclined to wash before cooking that you should never clean, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns. In fact, trying to wash these foods could actually be doing more harm than good. Read on to find out which four foods you should never put under the faucet.
AgriculturePosted by
Best Life

If You Have These Meats at Home, Get Rid of Them Now, USDA Says

Whether you're adding some prosciutto to your omelet in the morning or stirring some sausage into your pasta sauce at dinner, meat is a staple in countless households around the U.S. However, you might want to exercise a bit more caution before making your next meat-based meal, now that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced the recall of nearly 900,000 pounds of meat due to the serious safety risk it poses to consumers. Read on to find out if you should be ridding your kitchen of these popular foods now.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Company recalls antipasto products because of Salmonella threat

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Fratelli Beretta USA Inc., is recalling about 862,000 pounds of uncured antipasto products that might be contaminated with Salmonella Infantis or Salmonella Typhimurium, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. The product was shipped to retail locations nationwide. The recall affects 24-ounce...
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You Have This in Your Freezer, Throw It Out Immediately, FDA Warns

Having frozen food in your freezer stashed away for a night where you're looking for a quick meal is always a great idea. We've all had evenings when frying up some frozen meat and veggies kept us full—and saved a lot of time. You may want to double check what you have in your freezer, however, thanks to a recent recall of products that sent three people to the hospital with salmonella poisoning. Read on to make sure you don't have this potentially contaminated food on hand.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

The One Vegetable You Should Never Eat Raw, CDC Warns

There are so many delicious ways to prepare vegetables: You can steam them, you can sauté them, you can grill them, and you can—of course—skip the cooking process altogether. Health experts even recommend eating some vegetables raw, because they retain nutrients that could otherwise be cooked away. But that doesn't mean all veggies can forgo proper prep. In fact, there's one vegetable that you should never eat raw, because it poses real danger to your health, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Read on to find out what healthy food you absolutely must cook before eating.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This in Your Pantry, Grab a Mask and Gloves, CDC Warns

Keeping stock of what's in your pantry can be a great way to avoid overbuying unnecessary items. But even for some of the organized kitchen keepers, it can be easy to lose track of certain things over time. Fortunately, unlike that spinach in your fridge's crisper drawer, most items in your cabinets are designed to be stored for quite a bit of time. But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there's one item that you should throw away immediately when you come across it in your pantry. Read on to see what major health hazard could be lurking in your kitchen.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its COVID Vaccine

There are a lot of potential changes on the horizon for Moderna. In August, the vaccine manufacturer completed its submission to receive full approval for its vaccine in people 18 years and older from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is still being reviewed. Then, earlier this month, Moderna submitted another application for a booster dose, requesting authorization to give half-doses to the general public as a supplemental third shot. Now, Moderna is planning to evolve its COVID vaccine in another way.
Posted by
Matt Lillywhite

A Deadly Parasite Has Been Found In The United States

According to the CDC, the parasite (named Naegleria Fowleri) causes a brain infection and has been found in Texas, California, and other warm states. After swimming in central Texas, Laci and John's 10-year-old daughter Lily developed a fever and headache. But after doctors ran several tests, they discovered her symptoms were caused by a brain-eating amoeba (parasite) named Naegleria Fowleri. Sadly, Lily passed away in a Fort-Worth hospital a week later.
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Medical Sciencetechstartups.com

A new study from University of California found that teenage boys are more at risk from vaccines than covid; 6 times more likely to suffer from heart problems from the vaccine than be hospitalized from Covid

On June 10, we wrote about the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) when the agency announced it was holding an ’emergency meeting” after hundreds suffered rare heart inflammation following Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. On the same day, NBC News wrote a piece titled, “Evidence grows stronger...
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals who is really getting the severe breakthrough COVID-19 cases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has new data about who is suffering from severe breakthrough cases of COVID-19, and it’s inline with information we’ve read before. How many breakthrough cases are there?. The CDC said it received reports of 12,908 severe COVID-19 breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated people,...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Use This Medication, Stop Immediately, FDA Says

Getting a new prescription from your doctor can be both a relief and nerve-racking at once. While you might be hopeful that it will help with the condition it's supposed to treat, you may also find yourself nervous about the potential side effects associated with your new medication. In the case of one particular medication, those prescribed it have extra reason for concern, now that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is recommending that anyone who takes it stop immediately due to the health risk it presents. Read on to find out if your medication could be putting you in harm's way.
Posted by
Jerry johnson

Another Deadly Infectious Disease At The Door Of America.

The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) published a warning about an infectious disease caused by the Burkholderia pseudomallei bacterium. The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention has confirmed that Health officials from various states tried to find a common source of exposure to numerous cases of a deadly disease known as Melioidosis (or Whitmore's Disease); it can be highly infectious.

Comments / 0

Community Policy