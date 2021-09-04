Re: My favorite coot trolls

Everyone has their top tricks and know-betters for picking out hit-or-miss produce such as tomatoes and melons at the farmers market. Here’s the only trick you need to know, and it’s not a trick at all: develop a relationship with your farmers. Last week at the Bloomfield Saturday Market, Dan Wentmore of be.wild.er. Farm of Natrona Heights nudged me away from the array of heirloom tomatoes to an F1 hybrid slicer called BHN 589, telling me that he and farm owner Megan Gallagher made delicious BLTs with them all week. We were coming off a rainy week and the humidity was downright swampy; terrible conditions for heirlooms.