Gas pumps still seeing shortages in the wake of Hurricane Ida

By Editorial
 6 days ago

Days after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana, gas is still incredibly difficult to find. Many gas station pumps are bagged indicating that gas is not available. Many have taken to Facebook and other social media sites to let others know where gas is available and where it’s not. When...

Related
Ingham County, MIWILX-TV

Local woman helps animals in the wake of Hurricane Ida

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As thousands of people evacuated New Orleans for Hurricane Ida, many left behind their pets. The Director of the Ingham County Animal Control, Heidi Williams, is helping bring those animals to safety. “Today we brought in a handful of dogs. It looks like maybe they were...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Lootpress

National gas average steadies as some states see fluctuations in wake of Ida

(LOOTPRESS) – The national gas price average has held steady for the past seven days at $3.18. New data from the Energy Information Administration shows that gas demand increased slightly from 9.58 million b/d to 9.61 million b/d last week — a healthy reading for the Labor Day weekend. Meanwhile, total domestic stocks took a major step back by 7.2 million bbl to 220 million bbl. Refinery utilization was down almost 10% to 81.9%, as refinieries impacted by Ida continue to progress in their recovery efforts. With demand increasing and supplies tightening, some states have seen prices fluctuate, with some up by four cents and others lower by 3 cents. This has helped stabilize the national average this week. However, as oil prices remain high (near $70 per barrel), the national average is expected to stay above $3 per gallon.
Louisiana Stateraynetoday.com

More than 28,000 insurance claims across La. in wake of Hurricane Ida

Tens of thousands of residents have filed insurance claims several days after Hurricane Ida ripped across southeast Louisiana. State Farm, the largest insurance company in the state, has gotten more than 28,000 insurance claims related to Hurricane Ida since Monday, the vast majority of which are for home damage. The claims also include 4,000 vehicles.
Louisiana Stateraynetoday.com

At least 350 oil, chemical spills reported in La. waters

The tally of oil and chemical spills in the wake of Hurricane Ida continues to grow, reaching 350 on Monday morning, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The reported spills in Louisiana are mostly in the Gulf of Mexico and Mississippi River and have been linked to broken oil wells, damaged oil wells and flooded refineries.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Home repairs slowed after hurricane due to supply, worker shortages

Louisiana homeowners in need of roof and home repairs are finding unusually long wait times and costs higher than expected. The start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, and the brief but brutal recession that followed, are the root causes of the issues facing construction companies, officials said. As...
TrafficFlorida Star

Relief At The Gas Pump Postponed

The lingering impact of Hurricane Ida and a big jump in commodity prices have combined to delay the relief at the gas pump that typically follows Labor Day, analysts told Zenger. Retail gasoline prices have been in a holding pattern for at least a month. Travel club AAA put the national average retail price at $3.18 for a gallon of […]
Gas supply shortage hampering relief effort

Gas supply shortage hampering relief effort

Dwindling fuel supplies continue to hampering relief efforts in Louisiana, where many residents are relying on gas-powered generators in the wake of Hurricane Ida, Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “It’s impacting all of our recovery efforts,” the governor said, as officials continued to sift through the wreckage to assess damage,...
Environmentraynetoday.com

LDWF warns public of potential fish kills due to Hurricane Ida

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) says it will investigate each one of the substantial fish kills it predicts throughout southeast Louisiana in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. Hurricane-related fish kills are generally caused by low dissolved oxygen (DO), and can occur from landfall of the storm until...
Energy Industryraynetoday.com

Feds responding to reports of oil, chemical spills post-Ida

Federal and state agencies say they are responding to reports of oil and chemical spills resulting from Hurricane Ida following the publication of aerial photos by The Associated Press. Environmental Protection Agency spokesman Nick Conger said Thursday that a special aircraft carrying photographic and chemical detection equipment was dispatched from...
Trafficlootpress.com

National gas prices average drops on the week, but could see spikes following Hurricane Ida

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LOOTPRESS) — The national gas price average decreased by two cents as of Sunday, the cheapest price since early July, but was back up a penny to $3.15 Monday morning following Hurricane Ida. The storm has left more than one million people in Louisiana and Mississippi without power and likely taken about 13% of U.S. refining capacity offline. There were nine oil refineries in Ida’s path; at least four were believed to have shut down operations ahead of the storm.
TrafficPosted by
Land Line Media

Roads and bridges close and collapse in wake of Hurricane Ida

Although Hurricane Ida is now a tropical depression, it continues to dump major flood-inducing rain in Mississippi, causing infrastructure damage as it moves northeast toward Tennessee. Bridge struck by barge in Louisiana. Several significant road closures remain in place in Louisiana as crews clear up debris. As of Tuesday morning,...
Gas prices impacted by Hurricane Ida?

Gas prices impacted by Hurricane Ida?

Gas prices in Coweta County went up one cent from last week, and it is possible that prices could go up even further in the wake of Hurricane Ida. On Tuesday, the average price of regular unleaded in Coweta County was $2.975 on Tuesday morning, up from $2.966 last Tuesday. Two weeks before, the average price was $2.975, and three weeks ago, the average was $2.965.

