Gas pumps still seeing shortages in the wake of Hurricane Ida

(LOOTPRESS) – The national gas price average has held steady for the past seven days at $3.18. New data from the Energy Information Administration shows that gas demand increased slightly from 9.58 million b/d to 9.61 million b/d last week — a healthy reading for the Labor Day weekend. Meanwhile, total domestic stocks took a major step back by 7.2 million bbl to 220 million bbl. Refinery utilization was down almost 10% to 81.9%, as refinieries impacted by Ida continue to progress in their recovery efforts. With demand increasing and supplies tightening, some states have seen prices fluctuate, with some up by four cents and others lower by 3 cents. This has helped stabilize the national average this week. However, as oil prices remain high (near $70 per barrel), the national average is expected to stay above $3 per gallon.