San Diego, CA

Navy declares 5 missing sailors dead after helicopter crash

By Associated Press News
WTKR News 3
 6 days ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Navy has declared five missing sailors dead nearly a week after a helicopter crashed in the ocean off San Diego.

The Navy has shifted the search for them to a recovery operation on Saturday.

The move follows more than 72 hours of coordinated rescue efforts and nearly three dozen search and rescue flights to look for the sailors.

An investigation into what caused Tuesday's crash about 70 miles off San Diego is ongoing.

Also injured were five other sailors who were on board the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier where the MH-60S helicopter was operating on the deck before the crash.

