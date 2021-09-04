CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afghanistan aftermath: Democrats send letter to Blinken urging safe return of American citizens, SIV holders

By Audrey Conklin
foxwilmington.com
 6 days ago

A group of Democratic lawmakers on Friday sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken urging the safe return of American citizens and Afghan allies out of Afghanistan. The letter comes amid calls to rescue what the State Department estimates to be less than 250 Americans stuck in the country after the last U.S. troops left before Aug. 31. Other lawmakers and institutions estimate thousands of other Afghan allies, including Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) holders, are seeking evacuation.

