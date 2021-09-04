CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Philadelphia firefighters suffered injuries battling a blaze in Overbrook

6abc Action News
 6 days ago

Two Philadelphia firefighters are injured while battling a blaze in the Overbrook section.

Officials say firefighters were called to the 6000 block of Drexel Road around 6 a.m. Saturday for a house fire.

Firefighters arrived to heavy smoke and fire conditions showing from the upper floors of a house.

Fire officials say one of the injured firefighters was hit by a burst on a hose line.

It's not clear how the second firefighter was injured.

No updates on either firefighters conditions at this time.

No word what sparked the blaze.

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

