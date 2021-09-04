Two Philadelphia firefighters suffered injuries battling a blaze in Overbrook
Two Philadelphia firefighters are injured while battling a blaze in the Overbrook section. Officials say firefighters were called to the 6000 block of Drexel Road around 6 a.m. Saturday for a house fire. Firefighters arrived to heavy smoke and fire conditions showing from the upper floors of a house. Fire officials say one of the injured firefighters was hit by a burst on a hose line. It's not clear how the second firefighter was injured. No updates on either firefighters conditions at this time. No word what sparked the blaze.
Comments / 0