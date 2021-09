UPDATE #6 (9/10): Ed Sheeran is now set to perform at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The singer-songwriter will play his new single, “Shivers,” and will appear remotely from the Toyota Stage at Pier 3 in Brooklyn. Sheeran is up for four VMAs this year — Video of the Year, Best Art Direction, Best Choreography and Song of the Summer — for “Bad Habits.” UPDATE #5 (9/9): Normani and Alicia Keys are the latest artists to be added to the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards lineup. Keys is set to perform her new single, “Lala,” with Swae Lee; it will...