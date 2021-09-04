Surging Home Prices and Gold – What's The Link?
US home prices are surging, increasingly raising worries about inflation. Could gold follow houses? If so, why?. Home price growth in the US has accelerated even further, reaching a new record. The S&P/Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index rose from 255.3 in May to 260.9 in June, boosting the annual percentage gain from 16.8% to 18.1%, as the chart below shows. That’s the largest jump since 1988 when the series began.www.benzinga.com
