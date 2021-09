It’s almost time, Dune fans. Denis Villenueve’s science fiction epic based on the classic novel by Frank Herbert is just six weeks away. The movie has been delayed many times in the past year, but now that it has finally screened and reviews are up, it’s not too long now until the rest of the world gets to see Paul Atreides' journey on the big screen and TV sets. But Jason Momoa is lucky enough to have seen it three times already, and his experience with the movie hypes it up even more.