Travelers hit the road and take to the skies for Labor Day weekend

Fall 2021 at Walt Disney World Resort is going to be one to remember. There’s the good… and then there’s the bad. The good? WDW is celebrating its 50th Anniversary with two new nighttime spectaculars, a new ride, new daytime entertainment, a new restaurant, shops, and more. We have high hopes that when the celebration kicks off on October 1, 2021, it will be a grand 18-month long party! What’s the bad news? The dreaded Disney Genie that Disney fans have shown their disapproval for is coming soon with an upcharge “Disney Genie+” and “Lightning Lane” programs kicking out the complimentary FastPass system. On top of that, Walt Disney World’s new Annual Passes just went on sale today with higher prices and fewer perks. On the heels of today’s Annual Pass availability, it is now being revealed that the popular Disney’s Animal Kingdom roller coaster attraction – Expedition Everest: Legend of the Forbidden Mountain – will be undergoing a very lengthy refurbishment in early 2022.