Junior welterweight titlist Oscar Valdez was on top of the world this past winter after he surprised a lot of people by defeating the popular Miguel Berchelt, by knockout no less, in order to win the WBC title. Now, however, things are looking murky for the 28-0 Valdez. For, on the eve of his first title defense, the 30 year old has apparently tested positive for a substance which is banned in the world of boxing. According to ESPN, the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association noted that the weight loss drug phentermine has been found in Valdez’ system.