CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami-dade County, FL

Flood Advisory issued for Miami-Dade by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-04 09:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-05 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Miami-Dade The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Miami-Dade County in southeastern Florida * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 239 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Miami, Hialeah, Coral Gables, Doral, Miami Springs, Sweetwater, West Miami, Miami International Airport, Coral Terrace, Gladeview, Marlins Park, Westchester, Liberty City, Fountainbleau, West Little River, Downtown Miami, Olympia Heights, University Park, Tamiami and Virginia Gardens. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Coral Gables, FL
City
Sweetwater, FL
City
Olympia Heights, FL
County
Miami-dade County, FL
State
Florida State
City
West Miami, FL
City
Doral, FL
City
Westchester, FL
City
Tamiami, FL
City
Hialeah, FL
City
Miami Springs, FL
City
Virginia Gardens, FL
City
University Park, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#National Weather Service#Flood Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
MLBFox News

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer's leave extended through the 2021 season

Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave from the Los Angeles Dodgers was extended through the end of the season under an agreement reached Friday between MLB and the players union. Bauer has not pitched since he was accused of choking a woman unconscious and allegedly punching her several times during two consensual...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

Biden calls Chinese President Xi Jinping about U.S.-China relationship

In their first conversation in seven months, President Biden spoke by phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping late Thursday night from the Treaty Room inside the White House residence. The roughly 90-minute call was initiated by Mr. Biden and motivated by what is essentially his exasperation that lower-level Chinese officials have been unwilling to hold substantive conversations during meetings with members of his administration.

Comments / 0

Community Policy