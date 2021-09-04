Flood Advisory issued for Miami-Dade by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 09:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-05 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Miami-Dade The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Miami-Dade County in southeastern Florida * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 239 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Miami, Hialeah, Coral Gables, Doral, Miami Springs, Sweetwater, West Miami, Miami International Airport, Coral Terrace, Gladeview, Marlins Park, Westchester, Liberty City, Fountainbleau, West Little River, Downtown Miami, Olympia Heights, University Park, Tamiami and Virginia Gardens. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.