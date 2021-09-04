Morgan Wallen To Live Stream Tennessee Flood Benefit Concert After Tickets Sell Out In Minutes

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Welp, that was fast.

I’m not even sure if tickets were still available by the time I finished blogging about Morgan Wallen’s flood relief charity concert the other day.

In fact, it sold out in matter of minutes. So now, they’re taking it to the live stream.

In what will be his first official concert in over a year, Morgan will host a benefit concert featuring Dierks Bentley, Hardy, Cole Swindell, Lainey Wilson, Josh Thompson, Ernest, Ben Burgess, Jaren Mullins, and Lathan Warlick to raise money for flood relief.

And one of the funniest dudes on planet Earth, the Rat King himself, Theo Von will handle the hosting duties.

“I have been touched and heartbroken by the stories I’ve heard from the recent flooding and it’s impact in Middle Tennessee.

Wanted to do my part to help. Proud that this is my first official show in such a long time. Hope you guys can make it on such short notice. Tickets on sale immediately. Link for tickets in bio.

I will also post a story with info on how to donate if you are unable to attend the show.”

The show will take place on September 8th at Marathon Music Works, however if you’re unable to go (or couldn’t get tickets), you’ll now be able to purchase passes to live stream the concert.

Funds raised will go directly to The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee and the Tennessee Emergency Response Fund to help victims of the flood in Humphreys County, Tennessee.

Morgan Wallen & Friends are honored to partner with The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee and the Tennessee Emergency Response Fund in response to recent severe storms and flooding in Middle Tennessee. Grants from the Fund will be made to nonprofits supporting relief and restoration in areas of Middle Tennessee affected by the severe storms and floods.

The size and scope and circumstance of every disaster is different. The Tennessee Emergency Response Fund was created in 2008 so that our community will be prepared to handle a disaster. Through this Fund, The Community Foundation makes grants to nonprofit organizations providing vital services.

Your donation will provide nonprofits in the affected counties the remarkable gift to concentrate on delivering those critical services in the aftermath of these storms while we provide our community an opportunity to restore hope and to rebuild lives in both the short term as well as with long term sustainability.

Please note: All fans are required to provide PRINTED proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event OR full vaccination for entry.