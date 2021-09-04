CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland University reaches agreement with professors after strike

By Nana-Sentuo Bonsu
 6 days ago


Class is back in session. The work stoppage is over.

“It’s exciting. I got the text message around 12:30 this morning," Glenn McIntosh said.

He's the senior vice president for student affairs and chief diversity officer with Oakland University.

He says it was a message filled with relief that professors and the university reached a deal.

"While this year got off to a rocky-start, Oakland University and the faculty are anxious to start afresh and focus on our collective mission.

Towards that end, Oakland University, and its faculty, through their union, restate their commitment to offering our students a superior educational experience by focusing our collective energies on engaging in what we value most – serving our students and facilitating their success."

“It was an overall compensation package. Not just salary but also benefits. Some of the things like tuition reimbursement," McIntosh said.

In a statement on the American Association of University Professors, Oakland Chapter the organization says:

“We would like to thank all our members for the amazing outpouring of solidarity and support. The agreement will be presented at multiple General Membership meetings in the coming weeks as per our association bylaws. Details will follow shortly.”

The university says they will continue ‘welcome week’ activities on Tuesday.

