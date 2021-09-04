Why Hershel Greene Got Admired with unorthodox refusal?
In the midseason finale of Season 4, in the episode titled, “Too Far Gone,” the crew is forced to watch the vicious and merciless death of Hershel Greene (the loving father of Maggie and Beth), at the hands of The Governor. The group lost the true anchor and voice of reason they relied on to get them out of their darkest times. Though Hershel’s beliefs and methods were a bit unorthodox (his initial refusal to kill walkers and instead save them in his barn in hopes for a cure being the most startling), he provided a home for Rick’s group on his farm, and always inspired the group with words of wisdom from his experiences. Even though he survived a bite on the leg, he would surely not survive at the hands of The Governor.blogs.southcoasttoday.com
Comments / 0