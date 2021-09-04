Why Hershel Greene Got Admired with unorthodox refusal?

Some might have put Dr. Ross in this position simply because people love George Clooney so much, but overall and all around, Dr. Greene was actually a better character since he had just as much depth if not more and had a definite character arc that took him from start to finish in a manner that allowed people to see him as a living, breathing being and not just another character on the screen. His life was a bit of a tragic one since he didn’t get along with his father initially as a kid it sounds like, and he was a trusting and caring individual that had to watch his marriage crumble since he and his wife were more like ships passing in the night rather than partners in an equal union. That’s what life as a doctor appears to be sometimes though since the care and attention needed by the patients and the demands of the profession tend to get in the way of a relationship. Some people can make it work, others can’t find a way, and as a result, the private lives of some doctors are a bit sad.