CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Why Hershel Greene Got Admired with unorthodox refusal?

By Tanya Almeida
South Coast Today
 8 days ago

In the midseason finale of Season 4, in the episode titled, “Too Far Gone,” the crew is forced to watch the vicious and merciless death of Hershel Greene (the loving father of Maggie and Beth), at the hands of The Governor. The group lost the true anchor and voice of reason they relied on to get them out of their darkest times. Though Hershel’s beliefs and methods were a bit unorthodox (his initial refusal to kill walkers and instead save them in his barn in hopes for a cure being the most startling), he provided a home for Rick’s group on his farm, and always inspired the group with words of wisdom from his experiences. Even though he survived a bite on the leg, he would surely not survive at the hands of The Governor.

blogs.southcoasttoday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Google
Related
TV & VideosTVOvermind

Why Mark Greene Was the Best Character on E.R.

Some might have put Dr. Ross in this position simply because people love George Clooney so much, but overall and all around, Dr. Greene was actually a better character since he had just as much depth if not more and had a definite character arc that took him from start to finish in a manner that allowed people to see him as a living, breathing being and not just another character on the screen. His life was a bit of a tragic one since he didn’t get along with his father initially as a kid it sounds like, and he was a trusting and caring individual that had to watch his marriage crumble since he and his wife were more like ships passing in the night rather than partners in an equal union. That’s what life as a doctor appears to be sometimes though since the care and attention needed by the patients and the demands of the profession tend to get in the way of a relationship. Some people can make it work, others can’t find a way, and as a result, the private lives of some doctors are a bit sad.
BusinessSouth Coast Today

Why Richelle got determined above perpetuating statement of legacy?

Disney’s official response to Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow lawsuit was disappointing and has drawn fire on multiple fronts–here’s why. The language of the statement has been found sexist by some parties, perpetuating what some see as a continuation of the policies that made Marvel Studios reluctant to release films focused on women for several years. The statement also seemed to cast Johansson in a bad light, making her seem greedy and insensitive to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
HollywoodLife

Linda Evans, 78, Looks Identical To Her ‘Dynasty’ Days In Rare Photo After Vow To Quit Plastic Surgery

Blonde beauty Linda Evans has posed in a shawl in a gorgeous new snap, proving she looks just as good as her ‘Dynasty’ days. Dynasty alum Linda Evans looked sensational in her latest snap! The 80s soap star took to Instagram on September 2 to share a rare photo of herself, posing for a portrait in a beige shawl — see the photo here. The actress, who became a household name thanks to her TV show which also starred Joan Collins and John Forsythe, proved she looks just as incredible as she did at the height of her career. “Strong women stand with each other during challenging times. United, we can do anything,” she captioned the image, which was captured by photographer Jonas Mohr.
CelebritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

North West Exposed Kim Kardashian for Being “Fake" Again

North West is roasting her mom Kim Kardashian once again for the whole internet to see. Earlier this week, Kim took to Instagram to do a paid promotion for BoxyCharm, a monthly beauty subscription box service, to her followers. But in the background, North and her beloved cousin Penelope Disick were hanging out. “My daughter is here trying to hate on my BoxyCharm,” Kim half-murmurs at the beginning of her stories.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Rod Stewart’s Rarely Seen Kids, Renee, 29, & Liam, 26, Pose For Selfie With Their Mom, Rachel Hunter

The ‘Maggie May’ singer’s ex-wife posted a sweet family photo of her with the kids, after not seeing each other for over a year. Reunited, and it feels so good! Rachel Hunter, 51, posted a selfie of herself with her two kids Renee, 29, and Liam, 26, on Instagram on Tuesday August 31. The model wrote that she hadn’t seen her son or daughter, whom she shares with her ex-husband Rod Stewart, 76, in over 18 months. The whole family looked incredibly happy to be able to spend time together and bond!
MusicHello Magazine

Kate Hudson dons the most amazing black dress to announce exciting news

Now that Kate Hudson is off vacation mode and completely in the thick of her various endeavors, she gave fans a taste of what she looks like when fully glammed up. The actress appeared in a curve-hugging little black dress that went down to her knees and let her hair down for a fireplace chat opposite Octavia Spencer.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Evander Holyfield Daughter ‘Humiliates’ Father

Age is just a number right? Well, kind of, it really depends on who you ask. In this case, it’s the children of Evander Holyfield who feel that their dad may be a bit too past his prime as he gears up for his upcoming fight. Evander Holyfield ‘Embarrassing’ Training Video Leaks.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Love Hewitt Gives Birth: Actress Welcomes 3rd Child With Husband Brian Hallisay

Baby no. 3 for Jennifer Love Hewitt has arrived! The actress shared the big news that she gave birth to a son, Aidan James. Jennifer Love Hewitt, 42, has welcomed her third child with her husband, Brian Hallisay! The 9-1-1 actress gave birth to son Aidan James Hallisay, who is now a little brother to the couple’s two other children: daughter Autumn James, 7, and son Atticus James, 6. Jennifer shared the happy news via Instagram on Thursday, Sept. 9 with a photo of her pregnant belly that had the words “It’s A Boy,” “Almost Cooked” and “9 Months,” written on it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy