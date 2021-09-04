3. The final frontier opens for business

Despite a challenging year, Atlanta’s hospitality market has kept pace with the overall U.S. and is on track for a recovery as we begin the second half of 2021. Atlanta has largely outperformed similar metros due to the strength of the local economy and more relaxed COVID-19 restriction policies, which allowed business travel to be exchanged for leisure travel during the pandemic. Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport remained the top airport in 2020 for U.S. passenger traffic and ranked a close second on a global scale after Guangzhou Bai Yun International Airport in China. As a result, demand has picked up significantly in the last two months and at the end of June, the city had an occupancy rate of 57.8%, the fifth highest among the Top 25 U.S. Markets.