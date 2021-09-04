3. The final frontier opens for business
A drastic reduction in launch costs is helping fuel a vision of space not just as a realm of exploration or science, but real industry. The big picture: Over the short term, space will likely become a place to manufacture high-precision, high-value products that benefit from a microgravity environment. But in the future, as Jeff Bezos noted in July after returning from his space trip, there could be a push to move heavy, polluting industries to operate in space.www.axios.com
Comments / 0