(September 7, 2021 4:22 PM) Jackson College has announced tickets for the 2021-22 Potter Center entertainment season are now on sale. After postponing shows and then postponing them again, due to COVID, the Potter Center announced it will present its 2021-22 season. Big names will be added at the appropriate time in the near future. But while the College wasn’t able to host live performances and thanks to many great donors, it was the perfect time to renovate the Harold Sheffer Music Hall, which still had its original curtains, chairs and carpet from 1980. More information on the grand reopening will be released in the next two weeks.