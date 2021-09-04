CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Is a Punt Returner Being Overblown with the 49ers?

By Jose Luis Sanchez III
All49ers
 6 days ago

Kickers are generally the position that is under a microscope when discussing special teams.

However, it is all about the punt returner when it comes to the San Francisco 49ers. They do not have a dedicated punt returner, which is something Kyle Shanahan didn’t view as a necessary roster spot.

“Because we didn't feel that we had one who could beat out our receivers. You’ve got to cut a receiver to do that. So usually you want one of your receivers or corners to do it. That's kind of how it's been everywhere I've ever been. You need one of those guys to make it. If a guy's on there just for return status, it ends up costing your team. And I do think we have other guys on our team who can do it.”

This all points to Brandon Aiyuk being the guy there to field punts. But Aiyuk as the punt returner has been a polarizing topic due to the exposure of a potential injury. If not Aiyuk, then the 49ers will struggle to have a talented returner. There is a case to make on both sides here, but in the end we are talking about a special teams position.

Is a punt returner being overblown with the 49ers?

It most certainly is.

This is not a starting offensive tackle or pass rusher here. It’s a special teams spot. Personally, I believe Aiyuk should be the punt returner, but not full-time. Depending on where the game is at, Aiyuk should be rolled out there when the 49ers need a spark. A shift in the tides or a turning point. That can be in the form of a score, field goal range, or just a nice chunk play to get the offense juiced. In this sense, Aiyuk should be returning punts. The whole fear of injury is overly paranoid. When is the last time a high-level talent like Aiyuk was injured in punt return? I’m sure he is smart enough to not take an unnecessary hit. Aiyuk doesn’t get enough credit for his intelligence.

Aside from all of that, Mohamed Sanu or whoever else can just take the rest of the punt returns. Ultimately, if punt returner is such a focal point on the 49ers, it either means that they are good every else or the quarterback position is not fully bought into. I’m going to go with the quarterback aspect. You think the Chiefs, Bills, or Packers are worried about their punt returner? Not at all. They know their quarterbacks can drive any length of the field. You can’t say that about any quarterback on the 49ers.

Punt return should not take much brainpower to figure out. Picking someone who doesn’t fumble and can even give you a few good returns are the traits to look for. Aiyuk fits the mold perfectly along with sharing touches with Sanu and others.

