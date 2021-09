There's an argument to be made that the original Star Trek, which premiered on Sept. 8, 1966, is the most influential television show of all time. Its effect on the world of science fiction, both on and off the screen, was monumental and continues today. But it also helped pioneer concepts that have become standards (or sometimes just aspirations) in the industry. It featured a radical (for the time) approach to casting and race relations, tackled social issues and pushed the boundaries of what was acceptable to think about those issues, and also helped develop an ensemble approach to storytelling that is now a common feature of the genre.