Everyone always asks: “What did you do on your summer vacation?” Here’s some highlights from the Tampa Bay Lightning’s summer with the Stanley Cup. Summer is the time to have fun, get away, and visit family and friends. It’s even better when you can bring the Stanley Cup with you! Philip Pritchard’s job is to accompany Lord Stanley when the winning team’s players and staff get to spend time with it. This year our Tampa Bay Lightning had another summer with The Cup. Here are some of the things that “The Keeper of The Cup” witnessed when our Bolts took the Stanley Cup on a summer vacation: