Military

Navy says 5 saliors died in helicopter crash

By Lexi Lonas
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
© Getty Images

The Navy announced Saturday that it is shifting its efforts to recovery after the force declared five soldiers dead in a helicopter crash Tuesday.

“The U.S. Navy has declared the five missing crewmembers of an MH-60S helicopter crash, deceased. U.S. 3rd Fleet has shifted from search and rescue efforts to recovery operations, Sept. 4,” according to a Navy statement.

The helicopter crashed into the ocean near San Diego, with only one crew member rescued at the time.

The Navy conducted a search and rescue mission for more than 72 hours “encompassing 34 search and rescue flights, over 170 hours of flight time, with 5 search helicopters and constant surface vessel search,” the statement said.

The U.S. Pacific Fleet said in a tweet after the crash that the Coast Guard and Navy were involved in the search and rescue mission.

The names of the sailors will not be released until 24 hours after the families are notified of the deaths.

The Navy said an investigation will continue into the crash that happened during a routine flight.

The helicopter that crashed was meant to support a group of four and carry out humanitarian missions, combat support, and search and rescue missions.

The Hill

The Hill

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
