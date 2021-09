Ethan Thompson, Chicago Bulls Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports. Now that the roster is starting to round out for the Chicago Bulls heading into Training Camp and the preseason, we can look at how the rotation could form together under head coach Billy Donovan. The Bulls added two players over the long holiday weekend that are definitely contenders to make the final 15-man roster. And then, two more were added on non-guaranteed deals to round out the holiday weekend.