Driver Killed In Line For Gas Amid Hurricane Ida Cleanup In Louisiana

A hurricane-induced gas shortage in Louisiana prompted one man to shoot and kill another in line at a pump in suburban New Orleans on Friday afternoon. The victim, Dwayne Nosacka, was seen confronting the driver of a white minivan who had cut ahead of his vehicle in line at a Chevron station, police said. While others tried to deescalate the situation, the minivan driver fetched a gun from his car and shot Nosacka once in the chest before fleeing the scene.