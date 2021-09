Well not exactly. In just 3 years time Miami will open the 2024 season with rival Florida which is always exciting to open up against a rival. For the next 2 years Miami doesn't open up against elite opponents. In my opinion this is a good thing. The only reason we had scheduled these crazy ass openers was because Richt was our HC and his hiring brought in hype and expectations. It was expected that he would still be coaching at Miami and competing at a high level by now.