Mark Cavendish knows what many in cycling were expecting him to say when he reached the Champs-Élysées at the end of a fairy-tale three weeks in July. The Manxman, who had rolled back the years to win four stages of this year’s Tour de France, at the grand old age of 36, in the process drawing level with the great Eddy Merckx at the top of the Tour’s all-time stage winners list, had nothing left to prove. He had conquered depression, illness, injury, and stuck two fingers up at the naysayers. “It would have been easiest thing in the world to just go ‘mic drop’ after the Tour [and retire],” Cavendish admits. “But I know there’s even more to come.”