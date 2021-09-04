Navy Declares 5 Missing Sailors Dead After Search Off San Diego
The Navy on Saturday declared five sailors dead days after their helicopter fell from the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier off the coast of San Diego. The service launched a search and rescue mission on Tuesday that included the Coast Guard, the littoral combat ship Cincinnati, and helicopters from two other squadrons. One crew member was rescued shortly after the incident but none of the others were recovered.www.military.com
