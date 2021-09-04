CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Senior Tory demands end to ‘unseemly’ Cabinet row over Afghan crisis

By Toby Helm Political editor
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UsRJB_0bmm24Ng00

A senior Conservative MP is demanding an immediate end to the “unseemly and unprofessional” row between the foreign and defence secretaries over Afghanistan , warning that it is further damaging the UK’s already battered reputation on the world stage.

Writing for the Observer Tobias Ellwood, chair of the Commons select committee on defence, says the crisis has exposed the weakness of the UK as a global player, and calls for a complete overhaul of the way foreign policy is handled in Whitehall.

Referring to weeks of public argument between the foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, and defence secretary , Ben Wallace, over whether the fall of Kabul to the Taliban should have been foreseen, and who in Whitehall was more to blame, Ellwood says such public spats between people in positions of power and responsibility are further harming the UK’s international standing.

Related: Afghanistan: Raab hits back as Wallace says he knew ‘game was up’ in July

“We’ve lost the passion and the art of leadership – and have caused further reputational damage in the unattractive blame game over Afghanistan that has played out so publicly. This unseemly, unprofessional squabbling must stop,” Ellwood writes.

Ellwood’s frustrations with Raab and Wallace were echoed by other senior Conservatives. Former cabinet minister David Davis said Boris Johnson must summon both ministers for a dressing down, at the very least. “He should call them in and tell them to shut up and then put No 10’s effort behind a cross-government approach which accepts its share of the blame, but that doesn’t try to load it off to one minister or another.”

Another former Tory cabinet minister said that only Johnson could have allowed two cabinet ministers of senior rank , and in such sensitive posts, to argue publicly while people died in Afghanistan. “It is unconscionable. Any other prime minister would have sacked them, but this is Boris Johnson.”

Merely dealing with them with a cabinet reshuffle would not be to rise to the scale of the challenge, Ellwood says. He calls for a complete rethink of how Whitehall deals with foreign policy at a time when the UK is no longer such a close ally of the US and when its relations with European neighbours are in serious disrepair.

“If we are serious about rekindling any status of global leadership, as we’ve done in the past, then there’s more to do than just knocking heads together or moving the deck chairs around,” Ellwood says.

“Whitehall requires a complete overhaul. Our foreign policy is too reactive and lacking in confidence, it doesn’t set us apart for what we stand for, simply for some things we stand against.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xpNHK_0bmm24Ng00
Tobias Ellwood, Conservative chair of the defence committee, wants an overhaul of the way foreign policy is handled. Photograph: House of Commons/PA

“Despite the fanfare of our Global Britain branding, the Whitehall bandwidth is simply too limited and not sufficiently strategic to offer the big picture thought-leadership and which has the potential to help generate solutions to international problems.”

Either Johnson or Raab is expected to give a statement to MPs early next week on the crisis.

Over recent days Wallace has said he believed “the game was up” in Afghanistan and the western-backed government would fall “back in July” – and that plans to remove British diplomats, Afghan interpreters and others had to be accelerated.

However, on Wednesday, Raab told MPs that he had believed the Afghan capital would remain safe until next year, a view supported by the prevailing intelligence assessment.

The former Tory prime minister, John Major, on Saturday criticised the withdrawal of western forces from Afghanistan as a “strategically very stupid” decision, saying he had found it to be “morally incomprehensible”. Speaking at a Financial Times festival, Major added: “I think we were wrong to leave Afghanistan, we were wrong morally, but also wrong practically.”

His comments follow equally strong condemnation of the withdrawal of US and UK forces by Tony Blair , who was prime minister at the time of the 2001 invasion.

The former Foreign Office minister Alan Duncan, interviewed by the Centre Write magazine of the Tory thinktank Bright Blue, said that UK foreign policy was strong on slogans but sadly weak on substance.

Related: Yesterday’s war: why Raab did not foresee Afghanistan catastrophe

“‘ Global Britain ’ is utterly meaningless, until they explain the details of what it means in practice. It is nothing more than a slogan which conjures up a wish to play our part in the world, whatever that means, and to signal that we still think we matter, without saying how, where, and to what extent. Rather like ‘levelling up’, these vacuous slogans amount to nothing unless properly defined.”

Chris Bryant, the Labour MP for Rhondda and a member of the foreign affairs committee, said the way the two cabinet ministers had been allowed to continue in open disagreement was “disgraceful”.

“It is evidence of a dysfunctional government . And we have three departments – Home Office, the MoD and Foreign Office, running separate channels for bringing back people from Afghanistan,” Bryant said. “There will be a lot of anger at how this has been allowed to happen when parliament returns.”

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Wallace
Person
Tobias Ellwood
Person
Dominic Raab
Person
Chris Bryant
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Tony Blair
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Afghan#Commons#Taliban#Conservatives#European#House Of Commons Pa#British#Financial Times#Foreign Office#Centre Write#Labour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldThe Guardian

Morocco elections: Islamists suffer losses as liberal parties gain ground

Morocco’s liberal RNI party has won the most seats in the country’s parliamentary elections, while the co-ruling moderate PJD Islamists suffered a crushing defeat, preliminary results showed. RNI, led by billionaire agriculture minister Aziz Akhannouch, took 97 of the 395-seat parliament. Another liberal party, PAM, secured 82 seats and the...
Public SafetyThe Guardian

‘Unduly lenient’ jail term for killing during sex considered for appeal

The attorney general’s office is considering whether to appeal against the jail term of four years and eight months handed to a man who choked his lover to death during sex. Labour’s Harriet Harman, who chairs parliament’s joint committee on human rights, wrote to the attorney general to complain about the “unduly lenient” sentence handed on Tuesday to Sam Pybus for the manslaughter of Sophie Moss, a vulnerable 33-year-old.
PoliticsPosted by
The Guardian

Johnson is parking Tory tanks on Labour’s lawn – but Starmer can fight back

What do you do when your sworn enemy insists on wearing your clothes? The question looms large after a week when Boris Johnson once again dressed himself up in deepest red, introducing a new tax that aims to raise £12bn a year to tackle the NHS backlog and fix social care, the sort of high-tax, high-spend move that was once anathema to the Conservative party and the exclusive preserve of Labour.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson wants to stay in power as PM for longer than Thatcher, report claims

Boris Johnson wants to remain as prime minister for longer than Margaret Thatcher as he seeks a decade in power, his colleagues have said.Mr Johnson is hoping to win multiple elections in order to address the “catastrophic” economic mistakes of the past 40 years and use Brexit to rectify inequalities across the country, according to The Times.“Boris will want to go on and on,” a cabinet minister told the newspaper. “The stuff Dom [Dominic Cummings] was saying about him going off into the sunset was nonsense. He’s very competitive. He wants to go on for longer than Thatcher.”Mr Cummings,...
PoliticsTelegraph

Whipped into line: Inside the Cabinet meeting that crushed Tory tax rise rebellion

Just three Cabinet ministers challenged Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak over their manifesto-breaking tax rise on Tuesday, as the threat of a frontbench rebellion collapsed. The Prime Minister is preparing to push ahead with a snap Commons vote on Wednesday on his plan to increase National Insurance contributions by 1.25 percentage points to fund social care reform and channel cash into the NHS.
WorldPosted by
AFP

Blinken in Doha for Afghan crisis talks with Qatar

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Qatar's emir in Doha on Monday for crisis talks on Afghanistan after the Taliban claimed to have full control over the country. - Retribution fears - The Taliban on Monday claimed total control over Afghanistan, saying they had won the key battle for the Panjshir Valley, the last remaining holdout of resistance against their rule.
U.S. Politicschange-links.org

Afghan Crisis Must End the US Empire of War, Corruption and Poverty

People have been shocked by videos of thousands of Afghans risking their lives to flee the Taliban’s return to power in their country – and then by an Islamic State suicide bombing and ensuing massacre by U.S. forces that together killed at least 170 people, including 13 U.S. troops. Even...
WorldThe Independent

Inside Politics: Raab faces MPs over Afghan crisis and experts to delay teen Covid jabs

Joe Biden last night attempted to turn the page on Afghanistan, declaring that the “forever war” is over. Meanwhile, the UK is engaging with the new Taliban regime to get stranded Britons home. Elsewhere, government advisers on vaccination are resisting intense political pressure to give the go-ahead for Covid jabs for all Britain’s teenagers.
PoliticsShropshire Star

Boris Johnson ‘aims to beat Thatcher’s 11 years in office’

The Times reported that Boris Johnson wanted to be Prime Minister for another 10 years. Boris Johnson is hoping to be Prime Minister for another decade as he aims to outlast Baroness Margaret Thatcher’s 11-year tenure in No 10, newspaper reports have claimed. The Times said that Mr Johnson wanted...
WorldThe Guardian

Taliban name all-male Afghan cabinet including minister wanted by FBI

The Taliban have announced an all-male caretaker government including an interior minister wanted by the FBI, on a day when at least two people were killed by violent policing of street protests against the new authorities. The leadership unveiled on Tuesday is drawn entirely from Taliban ranks, despite promises of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy