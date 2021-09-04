Tracking former Ohio State players not included on 53-man NFL rosters
Last Tuesday, NFL teams had to get down to their 53-man rosters in preparation to start the season. For Ohio State that meant that there were inevitably plenty of former Buckeyes left without a home. After all, when you have 75 players vying for spots on preseason camp rosters, something has to give.
And while a ton of players that used to wear scarlet and gray survived the cuts, others did not. Some were picked up by other NFL teams, most to practice squads, but others are left to decide where to go from here as they hit the free agency pool.
Here is every former Ohio State player that was cut before Tuesday’s deadline and where they are today.
Rashod Berry | Tight End/Defensive end
Status
Active Roster Left off of: Detroit Lions
Currently: Free agent
Raekwon McMillan | Linebacker
Status
Active Roster Left off of: New England Patriots
Currently: On Reserve/Injured
John Simon | Defensive End
Status
Active Roster Left off of: Tennessee Titans
Currently: Free Agent
Drue Chrisman | Punter
Status
Active Roster Left off of: Cincinnati Bengals
Currently: Signed to Bengals practice squad
Michael Jordan | Offensive Line
Status
Active Roster Left off of: Cincinnati Bengals
Currently: Claimed off waivers by the Carolina Panthers. On active roster.
Marcus Baugh | Tight End
Status
Active Roster Left off of: Pittsburgh Steelers
Currently: Free Agent
J.K. Dobbins | Running Back
Status
Active Roster Left off of: Baltimore Ravens
Currently: On Reserve/Injured
Binjimen Victor | Wide Receiver
Status
Active Roster Left off of: Baltimore Ravens
Currently: Signed to practice squad of Ravens
Blake Haubeil | Kicker
Status
Active Roster Left off of: Baltimore Ravens
Currently: Free Agent
Devin Smith | Wide Receiver
Status
Active Roster Left off of: Jacksonville Jaguars
Currently: Signed to Jaguars practice squad
Bradley Roby | Cornerback
Status
Active Roster Left off of: Houston Texans
Currently: On Reserve/Injured
Darron Lee | Linebacker
Status
Active Roster Left off of: Jacksonville Jaguars
Currently: Free Agent
Liam McCullough | Longsnapper
Status
Active Roster Left off of: Las Vegas Raiders
Currently: Free Agent
Noah Brown | Wide Receiver
Status
Active Roster Left off of: Dallas Cowboys
Currently: Reserve/COVID-19
Johnnie Dixon | Wide Receiver
Status
Active Roster Left off of: Dallas Cowboys
Currently: Free Agent
Austin Mack | Wide Receiver
Status
Active Roster Left off of: New York Giants
Currently: On Reserve/Injured
Mike Weber | Running Back
Status
Active Roster Left off of: New York Giants
Currently: Free Agent
Jashon Cornell | Defensive End
Status
Active Roster Left off of: Detroit Lions
Currently: Reserve/Suspended by Commissioner
Jake Hausmann | Tight End
Status
Active Roster Left off of: New York Giants
Currently: Signed to Giants practice squad
Tuf Borland, Linebacker
Status
Active Roster Left off of: Minnesota Vikings
Currently: Signed to Vikings practice squad
Jalyn Holmes | Defensive End
Status
Active Roster Left off of: Minnesota Vikings
Currently: Free Agent
Michael Thomas | Wide Receiver
Status
Active Roster Left off of: New Orleans Saints
Currently: On Reserve/Injured
C.J. Saunders | Wide Receiver
Status
Active Roster Left off of: Carolina Panthers
Currently: Signed to Panthers practice squad
Rod Smith | Running Back
Status
Active Roster Left off of: Carolina Panthers
Currently: Free Agent
Branden Bowen | Offensive Lineman
Status
Active Roster Left off of: Arizona Cardinals
Currently: Free Agent
Justin Hilliard | Linebacker
Status
Active Roster Left off of: San Francisco 49ers
Currently: Claimed by Giants, signed to active 53-man roster
