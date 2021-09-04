CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tracking former Ohio State players not included on 53-man NFL rosters

By Phil Harrison
 6 days ago
Last Tuesday, NFL teams had to get down to their 53-man rosters in preparation to start the season. For Ohio State that meant that there were inevitably plenty of former Buckeyes left without a home. After all, when you have 75 players vying for spots on preseason camp rosters, something has to give.

And while a ton of players that used to wear scarlet and gray survived the cuts, others did not. Some were picked up by other NFL teams, most to practice squads, but others are left to decide where to go from here as they hit the free agency pool.

Here is every former Ohio State player that was cut before Tuesday’s deadline and where they are today.

Rashod Berry | Tight End/Defensive end

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DUFvt_0bmm1urU00
New England Patriots tight end Rashod Berry steps on the field at the start of an NFL football training camp practice, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. AP Photo/Steven Senne,

Status

Active Roster Left off of: Detroit Lions

Currently: Free agent

Raekwon McMillan | Linebacker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UWDJj_0bmm1urU00
Raekwon McMillan (46) of the New England Patriots walks onto the field during training camp at Gillette Stadium on July 28, 2021, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Status

Active Roster Left off of: New England Patriots

Currently: On Reserve/Injured

John Simon | Defensive End

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gXL80_0bmm1urU00
New England Patriots defensive end John Simon watches from the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Status

Active Roster Left off of: Tennessee Titans

Currently: Free Agent

Drue Chrisman | Punter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRhgX_0bmm1urU00
May 14, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio; Cincinnati Bengals punter Drue Chrisman (4) punts during NFL minicamp at Paul Brown Stadium. Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Status

Active Roster Left off of: Cincinnati Bengals

Currently: Signed to Bengals practice squad

Michael Jordan | Offensive Line

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=282ydY_0bmm1urU00
 USA TODAY Sports

Status

Active Roster Left off of: Cincinnati Bengals

Currently: Claimed off waivers by the Carolina Panthers. On active roster.

Marcus Baugh | Tight End

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hNx3b_0bmm1urU00
Sept. 20, 2020; Glendale, Arizona; Washington Football Team tight end Marcus Baugh (85) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Status

Active Roster Left off of: Pittsburgh Steelers

Currently: Free Agent

J.K. Dobbins | Running Back

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13xuhX_0bmm1urU00
Baltimore Ravens’ J.K. Dobbins (27) rushes during the first half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

Status

Active Roster Left off of: Baltimore Ravens

Currently: On Reserve/Injured

Binjimen Victor | Wide Receiver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qPIXp_0bmm1urU00
This is a 2020 photo of Binjimen Victor of the New York Giants NFL football team. This image reflects the New York Giants active roster as of Monday, July 27, 2020, when this image was taken. AP Photo

Status

Active Roster Left off of: Baltimore Ravens

Currently: Signed to practice squad of Ravens

Blake Haubeil | Kicker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fj6rf_0bmm1urU00
Ohio State kicker Blake Haubeil kicks during an NFL pro day at Ohio State University on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. AP Photo/Paul Vernon

Status

Active Roster Left off of: Baltimore Ravens

Currently: Free Agent

Devin Smith | Wide Receiver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kIo64_0bmm1urU00
USA TODAY Sports

Status

Active Roster Left off of: Jacksonville Jaguars

Currently: Signed to Jaguars practice squad

Bradley Roby | Cornerback

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DRyOO_0bmm1urU00
Houston Texans cornerback Bradley Roby (21) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Houston. AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Status

Active Roster Left off of: Houston Texans

Currently: On Reserve/Injured

Darron Lee | Linebacker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=343cuu_0bmm1urU00
Nov. 15, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Darron Lee (52) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Status

Active Roster Left off of: Jacksonville Jaguars

Currently: Free Agent

Liam McCullough | Longsnapper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mA25f_0bmm1urU00
Dec. 31, 2016; Glendale, Arizona; Ohio State Buckeyes long snapper Liam McCullough (49) during the 2016 CFP semifinal against the Clemson Tigers at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Clemson Tigers won the game 31-0. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Status

Active Roster Left off of: Las Vegas Raiders

Currently: Free Agent

Noah Brown | Wide Receiver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lhr1x_0bmm1urU00
USA TODAY Sports

Status

Active Roster Left off of: Dallas Cowboys

Currently: Reserve/COVID-19

Johnnie Dixon | Wide Receiver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZrAy3_0bmm1urU00
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Johnnie Dixon (6) catches a touchdown pass as Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Brandon Rusnak (40) defends in the second half of a preseason NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

Status

Active Roster Left off of: Dallas Cowboys

Currently: Free Agent

Austin Mack | Wide Receiver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SXX0s_0bmm1urU00
New York Giants wide receiver Austin Mack (81) runs a play against defensive back Dravon Askew-Henry (22) during a scrimmage at the NFL football team’s training camp, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. AP Photo/John Minchillo

Status

Active Roster Left off of: New York Giants

Currently: On Reserve/Injured

Mike Weber | Running Back

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31KAuX_0bmm1urU00
Running back Mike Weber (24) is shown during the first day of Green Bay Packers rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. USA TODAY Sports

Status

Active Roster Left off of: New York Giants

Currently: Free Agent

Jashon Cornell | Defensive End

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GrlnL_0bmm1urU00
USA TODAY Sports

Status

Active Roster Left off of: Detroit Lions

Currently: Reserve/Suspended by Commissioner

Jake Hausmann | Tight End

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wM7JG_0bmm1urU00
Detroit Lions tight end Jake Hausmann (40) during training camp at the team’s practice facility in Allen Park, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. USA TODAY Sports

Status

Active Roster Left off of: New York Giants

Currently: Signed to Giants practice squad

Tuf Borland, Linebacker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mj67W_0bmm1urU00
National Team linebacker Tuf Borland of Ohio State (32) stretches during the National team practice for the NCAA college Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. AP Photo/Rusty Costanza

Status

Active Roster Left off of: Minnesota Vikings

Currently: Signed to Vikings practice squad

Jalyn Holmes | Defensive End

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3an39s_0bmm1urU00
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jalyn Holmes (90) readies at the line of scrimmage in the second quarter during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Bears defeated the Vikings 33-27. AP Photo/David Berding

Status

Active Roster Left off of: Minnesota Vikings

Currently: Free Agent

Michael Thomas | Wide Receiver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fOXex_0bmm1urU00
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Atlanta. The New Orleans Saints won 21-16. AP Photo/Danny Karnik

Status

Active Roster Left off of: New Orleans Saints

Currently: On Reserve/Injured

C.J. Saunders | Wide Receiver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lHDfu_0bmm1urU00
April 13, 2019; Columbus, Ohio; Ohio State Buckeyes Gray Team wide receiver C.J. Saunders (80) defended by Buckeyes safety Luke Donovan (35) during the second half of the annual Spring Game at Ohio Stadium. Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Status

Active Roster Left off of: Carolina Panthers

Currently: Signed to Panthers practice squad

Rod Smith | Running Back

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ASm2M_0bmm1urU00
USA TODAY Sports

Status

Active Roster Left off of: Carolina Panthers

Currently: Free Agent

Branden Bowen | Offensive Lineman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A6vLY_0bmm1urU00
May 14, 2021; Tempe, Arizona; Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Branden Bowen warms up during rookie minicamp at Arizona Cardinals Training Facility. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Status

Active Roster Left off of: Arizona Cardinals

Currently: Free Agent

Justin Hilliard | Linebacker

Status

Active Roster Left off of: San Francisco 49ers

Currently: Claimed by Giants, signed to active 53-man roster

