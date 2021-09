Two New Jersey college students were identified by coroner officials as two people who went missing last week as floods from the remnants of Hurricane Ida battered the region. Nida Rana, 18, and Ayush Rana, 21, attended Seton Hall University and lived in Passaic, WNBC-TV reported. They were last seen Sept. 1 when the vehicle they were in was swept away by rising floodwaters.