HURON — Hitchcock-Tulare earned its first win of the season with a 3-1 victory over James Valley Christian on Thursday. The Lady Patriots built a 2-0 lead in the match with set wins of 25-21 and 25-21. JVC rallied back with a 25-20 win in the third set, but Hitchcock-Tulare slammed the door with a 25-9 win in the fourth set.