Have you heard of Japanese-American sculptor Isamu Noguchi? If the answer is no, you still may recognize his most famous work: the Noguchi table. The mid-century design features two elegantly curving pieces of wood that balance each other and seem to float off the ground. A simple sheet of glass cut into a blunt-edge triangular shape sits on top of this structure. Replicas of this table can be found on numerous furniture sites, and many design lovers may own this trendy table without knowing much about the man who created the original.