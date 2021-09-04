CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pilots Blast ‘Shambolic’ Border Rules That Led to Five Hour Immigration Queues at Heathrow

Cover picture for the articleBritish pilots demanded face to face discussions with the Prime Minister on Saturday after “shambolic” scenes at Heathrow Airport saw thousands of passengers facing a five-hour wait to get through immigration and across the UK border. The situation became so unbearable on Friday night that some passengers reportedly fainted as lines of people snaked through tunnels and hallways across the airport.

