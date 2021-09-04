Pilots Blast ‘Shambolic’ Border Rules That Led to Five Hour Immigration Queues at Heathrow

Nearly a quarter of amber arrivals to the UK haven’t been following the government’s Covid-19 rules, according to new research.Some 23 per cent of travellers either didn’t self-isolate for 10 days as required or failed to complete the prescribed set of two PCR tests on days two and eight of quarantine, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found.The UK’s national statistical institute surveyed 848 travellers who arrived in the country between 12-17 July, only to find that 41 per cent misunderstood the rules or were unsure of them.Meanwhile, Heathrow Airport has been crippled by “unacceptable” queues at passport control.Heathrow said that Border Force, which manages the checkpoint at the airport, knew there would be extra demand and said they were “very disappointed” that they did not have enough staff on duty on Friday night.Follow the latest travel news below: Read More UK red list for international travel is inexplicably harsh, claims analystWhat happens if I get Covid while I’m on holiday?When will UK-US travel reopen?