The new Netflix docuseries about SpaceX’s Inspiration4 mission can’t help but feel unfinished, precisely because the mission will not even launch until September 15 (from Kennedy Space Center in Florida). Inspiration4 is set to be the first all-civilian mission into orbit—meaning there won’t be trained astronauts who hail from a national astronaut corps. We’re talking private citizens, taking a private vehicle up into space for a few days before coming back down to Earth. The first two episodes are streaming right now, but the next two won’t premiere until September 13, and the last segment won’t be released until later this month, after the mission has already wrapped up.