Steelers legend Tunch Ilkin tragically passes away at 63

By Quinn Allen
The Pittsburgh Steelers are mourning the loss of a legend on Saturday. Former offensive lineman and long-time announcer Tunch Ilkin has passed away at 63-years-old. The former Steelers standout had announced 11 months ago that he was battling ALS and unfortunately, it’s taken his life far too soon. Ilkin began his NFL career in 1980 and went on to play 13 years in the league, spending the final season of his tenure with the Green Bay Packers.

