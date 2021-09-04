CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Area football scores 9-4-21

 8 days ago

These games did not have information in to The Plainsman by print time for Saturday's paper. If information is received in time, details about the game will be in the Monday edition of the paper.

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
Bucs Release Player Following Win Over The Cowboys

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced a roster move following the Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night. Tampa Bay announced on Friday afternoon that a first-year defensive player has been released. The Buccaneers are parting ways with first-year defensive back Chris Cooper. The first-year player performed well...
Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
College Football Fans Are Not Happy With FOX On Saturday

There’s no question that FOX had the best game on the schedule for Week 2 of the college football season. Unfortunately, some parts of the country didn’t get to see the closing minutes of the Ohio State-Oregon game. Since the final minutes of the Ohio State–Oregon game interfered with the...
Ryan Day ‘Chewed Out’ 1 Assistant Coach On Sideline

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has officially lost his patience with his defense this afternoon. Oregon struck first during today’s game, as Anthony Brown led the Ducks on a 10-play, 99-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter. It was an inexcusable drive from the Buckeyes’ defense, especially since they had the Ducks backed up near their own end zone.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Extent of Alabama's Will Anderson's injury revealed, per report

Will Anderson left Alabama’s game against Mercer on Saturday afternoon after suffering an apparent knee injury. The injury occurred when a Mercer lineman went low on him for a block, hitting Anderson’s knee with his helmet. As you can see below, the photos of the play look painful. And, indeed,...
Watch: Embarrassing Moment For Ohio State Drum Major

Ohio State football is hosting its first home game of the season, and for many, the first that they’ve been able to attend since the 2019 season. The Best Damn Band in the Land, the school’s beloved marching band, was also not able to attend home games last year due to COVID-19.
Notre Dame receiver leaves football program

Lawrence Keys II has played his final down at Notre Dame as it was announced Thursday he has left the football program and plans to turn his focus to earning his degree by the end of this semester. Brian Kelly met the media on Thursday and offered the following when...
Legendary Minnesota Vikings Player Has Passed Away

On Saturday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings lost a beloved figure when a former star player passed away. Mick Tingelhoff, a longtime center for the Vikings, passed away this week according to a statement from the team today. He was 81 years old. “Mick Tingelhoff was the anchor of the great...
Kool & The Gang Play Rivers; Pitt Football Opener vs. UMass; Reggae at Riverview (Sat., 9/4/21)

1) You can definitely “Get Down On It” with Kool & the Gang in concert. With hits like “Celebration,” “Misled,” and “Fresh,” Kool & The Gang are one of the premier funk bands of the 1970’s and ’80s. “Celebration” was added to the Library of Congress National Recording registry in 2020. The group was started in the 1960s by Robert “Kool” Bell and his brother Ronald. The Gang’s first chart success came with 1973’s Wild and Peaceful album that spun off the hits “Jungle Boogie” and “Hollywood Swinging.” Kool & the Gang continued to chart in the ensuing decades, and they’ll be at Rivers Casino in the event center. The group has a new album out this year, Perfect Union. Unfortunately, Kool & The Gang has lost two of its original members in the past two years—Ronald Bell and Dennis “D.T.” Thomas, but the show must go on and it will, at Rivers. 7 p.m. Sold out. 777 Casino Dr., North Shore. (R.H.)
Area volleyball 9-4-21

HURON — Hitchcock-Tulare earned its first win of the season with a 3-1 victory over James Valley Christian on Thursday. The Lady Patriots built a 2-0 lead in the match with set wins of 25-21 and 25-21. JVC rallied back with a 25-20 win in the third set, but Hitchcock-Tulare slammed the door with a 25-9 win in the fourth set.
Kick off football season at Oche this Labor Day Weekend! 9/4/21

This Labor Day weekend, newly opened Miami Beach spot Oche will be hosting watch parties for the college football kick off games and NFL preseason! Cheer on your favorite team with drink specials from 3 – 7 p.m. each day. Plus, test out your own athletic ability with Oche’s modern take on darts.

