Topeka, KS

Kansas AG warns against charity scams in times of crisis

By Sarah Motter
WIBW
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attorney General Derek Schmidt is warning Kansans to be careful with their charitable giving as scams tend to arise in times of crisis. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says everyone has been touched in some way by the events that have unfolded in recent weeks and the level of human suffering. From Hurricane Ida to an earthquake in Haiti to the evacuation of thousands in Afghanistan and the struggles of veterans, the needs of those less fortunate are apparent. He said while we all would like to give generously to ease the pain, it is important to be cautious when calls for help come through the phone, email or text.

