Wild won’t ‘shut the door’ on rookies making final roster

The Minnesota Wild are going to play some actual (albeit preseason) hockey games this month for the first time in what feels like a very long time, but there are some major questions when it comes to who will be in the lineup in that first real game against the Winnipeg Jets. Most of the blue line is figured out, but there have been a couple spots in the forward lines left open. Whether that’s on purpose or not, for GM Bill Guerin or head coach Dean Evason to find some young talent to fill those holes, there are going to be some battles between rookies for those spots.