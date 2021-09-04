CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LGBTQ+ youth are more likely to be rejected by their family in the US than these 6 countries

By Canela López
  • A new report found LGBTQ+ youth in the US are more likely to be rejected by their families than several other countries.
  • Families in countries like Spain, Denmark, and the UK are more likely to accept LGBTQ+ family members.
  • In the US, only 66% of people said they would support a queer family member and only 57% said they would support a trans family member.
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

A new report by research firm YouGov found people in the US are less likely to accept LGBTQ+ family members than in several other countries.

The firm surveyed people in eight countries - Spain, Italy, France, Denmark, Sweden, Germany, the UK, and the US.

Participants were asked whether or not they would support a "child, sibling, or close family member" for coming out as bisexual, gay, or lesbian and whether or not they would support a transgender or nonbinary family member.

According to the survey, only 66% of people in the US said they would support a family member if they were bi, gay, or a lesbian. People were less supportive of trans and nonbinary family members, as only 57% of people said they would be supportive.

Across the board, people in the seven other countries surveyed scored were more likely to be accepting of LGBTQ+ family members.

At the higher end of the spectrum, 91% of people surveyed in Spain and 88% of people surveyed in Italy said they would be supportive of an LGB family member. Following after are the UK at 84%, Denmark at 81%, Sweden at 77%, and Germany at 74%.

France is the only country ranked lower than the US in the eight-country survey with only 58% of people saying they would support an LGB family member.

People in all countries surveyed were less supportive of trans family members than LBG family members

Across the board, trans and nonbinary family members were less likely to be supported than LGB ones.

Even in countries with high rates of LGBTQ+ acceptance like Spain, trans and nonbinary relatives were less likely to be supported (87%) than bi, gay, or lesbian ones. Following behind is Italy at 78%, Sweden at 73% the UK at 71%, Denmark at 68%, Germany at 66%, and France at 46%.

The findings fall in line with the steady rise of transphobia countries across the globe have seen in 2021.

Trans advocates in the US are fighting against the largest wave of anti-trans legislation in the country's history. Organizers in the UK have been warning against the increasing popularity of trans-exclusionary radical feminists (TERFs) for years.

The 2020 Olympic Games held this year in Tokyo became a global stage for debates on trans rights , with trans and intersex athletes fighting against restrictions that deemed them ineligible to compete.

Read the original article on Insider

