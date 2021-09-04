Boimler and Rutherford Learn a Shocking Secret in ‘Mugato Gumato’

A plan gets figured out on ‘Fifty One Percent’. Last time on Titans, we saw a deadly assassin return to Gotham. They had come for revenge on someone who hurt them many years ago. Dick tried to protect Barbara, but this proved to be harder than it seemed. Meanwhile Starfire brought her sister along on a mission and things went the way she expected them to. As this episode came to a close Barbara fought off this assassin but their mission is far from over. Now the team figures out what Scarecrow is planning on ‘Fifty One Percent’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.