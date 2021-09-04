CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boimler and Rutherford Learn a Shocking Secret in ‘Mugato Gumato’

By Jay Snook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoimler and Rutherford Learn a shocking secret in ‘Mugato Gumato’. Last time on Star Trek: Lower Decks, Tendi and Mariner went on a mission together. It took a bad turn almost immediately. Yet along the way they got to become closer as friends. While this is going on Rutherford sees a bridge crew member is back and wonders how is it possible. Once he learns the truth about it, he wished he hadn’t. As this episode comes to a close the mission between Mariner and Tendi ends up being a success. Now Boimler and Rutherford learn a huge secret in ‘Mugato Gumato’. I was able to watch this episode and here is what I thought of it.

