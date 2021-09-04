Cleveland Museum of Art featured in The New York Times

The Cleveland Museum of Art was recently featured by an art critic in the New York Times in an article titled "Finding a Globe’s Worth of Art Treasures Close to Home."

The art citric, Jason Farago, said before the coronavirus pandemic, he would think nothing of jetting to East Asia or South Africa for a single exhibition or performance, neglecting art institutions that were just a time zone or two away from his New York City home.

So his post-pandemic resolution was to visit art museums in the Midwest. Equipped with some KN95 masks and his car, he embarked on a Cleveland-to-Detroit road trip to see what global treasures were in his backyard.

“For a museum of its size and importance, Cleveland offers an abundance of intimate encounters,” he wrote.

Farago said what finally convinced him to come to Cleveland is the latest exhibition "Private Lives: Home and Family in the Art of the Nabis."

Read his full article on the Cleveland Museum of Art here.

Lucky for Clevelanders, viewing the exhibition is a short drive away. It's on display until Sept. 19.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.