CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

No Tour card? No problem for Tommy Fleetwood, who is 'teaching' golf to Manchester City's Pep Guardiola

By Tim Schmitt
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TqHRA_0bmlz5Gg00
(Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

This has been a peculiar year for Tommy Fleetwood, who struggled in 18 PGA Tour starts — cracking the top 10 just twice — and lost his Tour card in the process.

He’ll still have a presence on this side of the pond in 2021-22, but the Englishman has slipped from a career-high of No. 9 in the Official World Golf Ranking back in 2018 down to his current spot at No. 38 (he’s fallen to 40 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings).

Still, there’s plenty for Fleetwood to do, even without exempt status on the Tour. He’s back in his comfort zone on the European Tour, as is evidenced by a 67 during the third round of the DS Automobiles Italian Open. Fleetwood is currently 12 under after three rounds, and just a single shot behind 54-hole leader Nicolai Højgaard.

But there’s also his mentoring of a famous student — Manchester City football manager Pep Guardiola. The two struck up a friendship in 2018, on the day Guardiola’s team was crowned English champions while on a bye. The Spaniard didn’t watch soccer that fateful afternoon and never had any intention of doing so, because he was scheduled to play his first round with Fleetwood.

“The only score I want to know is bogey or birdie,” Guardiola said at the time. He played with his son and Fleetwood at Sandiway Golf Club about 30 miles south of Manchester.

The two have continued to sneak in occasional rounds of golf ever since, with Guardiola insisting he’ll get serious about the sport when his managerial career is through.

“I have Tommy Fleetwood as a good teacher so I have some drills,” Guardiola said earlier this week. “We play once a year. His schedule is busier than mine.”

Fleetwood shot back during this week’s event that in fact Guardiola is the one whose schedule is too tight, and added that while he gives the Man City skipper plenty of free advice on the course, he gets few nuggets of wisdom in return.

“It’s a bit more than once a year. He gets a little bit bitter about it but he’s a much busier man than I am,” Fleetwood said. “I learn nothing from him. He never gives me any advice at all. It’s all a one-way street. Nothing at all. One-way street. You can tell him that.”

As for this week, Fleetwood has displayed a consistency he lacked on the PGA Tour this year, posting rounds of 66, 68 and 67.

“I keep taking every week very individually,” he said. “Let’s face it, I haven’t played great this year and I haven’t had the year that I want to and every week is the chance to start again in golf, that is the beauty of it. I am trying to work hard, I’m trying to get better, and you never know what can turn things around.

“I’ll just keep turning up, keep trying to do the right things and play.”

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

33K+
Followers
67K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Englishman#The European Tour#Spaniard#Sandiway Golf Club#The Pga Tour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
The Independent

Tommy Fleetwood in contention as Min Woo Lee takes Italian Open lead

Australia’s Min Woo Lee claimed the halfway lead in the DS Automobiles Italian Open as Tommy Fleetwood enjoyed a timely improvement in form.Lee, who won his second European Tour title at the Scottish Open in July, added a 68 to his opening 64 at Marco Simone Golf Club, which will host the Ryder Cup in 2023.That gave the 23-year-old a halfway total of 10 under par, two shots clear of Fleetwood, Johannes Veerman, Adri Arnaus and Mikko Korhonen.Fleetwood recovered from a bogey on the 10th, his opening hole of the day, to card six birdies and move to the top...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Pep Guardiola gives his opinion on why Arsenal is struggling

Pep Guardiola has defended Mikel Arteta after his Manchester City beat Arsenal 5-0 in the Premier League this afternoon. Arteta worked with Guardiola at City as his assistant before Arsenal poached him in 2019. The Spaniard won the FA Cup and Community Shield in his first year in charge but...
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Pep Guardiola backs Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to come good

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola backed Arsenal counterpart Mikel Arteta to come bouncing back after piling on the misery for his former assistant on Saturday. Arteta endured one of his most chastening days since quitting City to take charge of the Gunners in December 2019 as they were thrashed 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium with a man sent off.
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Pep Guardiola ‘incredibly happy’ with his Manchester City squad

Pep Guardiola has declared himself happy with his Manchester City squad despite the club’s failure to bring in a high-profile striker. City were heavily linked with Harry Kane for most of the summer and then, briefly, with Cristiano Ronaldo after it became clear a deal with Tottenham for the England captain would not materialise.
Premier Leaguegoal.com

What is Cristiano Ronaldo's record against Pep Guardiola's teams?

The Portuguese star has played 16 matches against Pep Guardiola's Barcelona and Bayern Munich... After a gap of 12 years, Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Manchester United leaving Serie A giants Juventus. The Red Devils made a bid to bring the 36-year-old back to Old Trafford, where he played between 2003 and 2009, for an initial £13 million (€15m/$18m) with add-ons of up to £7m (€8m/$9m).
Premier LeaguePosted by
CityXtra

Pep Guardiola Expresses Concerns Over 'Scary' Man City Schedule Ahead of International Break

The Premier League champions have bounced back from an underwhelming start to the new campaign with successive wins at the Etihad Stadium in the past week. After a long, gruelling 2020/21 season that saw City compete on all fronts, the club granted extended leaves of absence to several key stars who featured for their respective countries in international tournaments this summer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy