The Predictions Are In! Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Set to Sell…

Cover picture for the articleDrake‘s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ album is here and is set to make an almighty splash on the Billboard 200. The first-week sales predictions are in and make for a compelling read. Full story below…. Spearheaded by record-breaking streams, Hits Daily Double reports that the hotly anticipated LP is on-track to...

Celebritiesthesource.com

Ja Rule, Ashanti, 50 Cent, Fat Joe and More to Appear at MTV VMAs

Already a start-studded event, the MTV VMAs just got bigger. The annual ceremony has announced an elite list of presents at the show. On hand will be AJ McLean, Ashanti, Avril Lavigne, Billie Eilish, Billy Porter, Conor McGregor, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Cyndi Lauper, Fat Joe, Hailey Bieber, Halle Bailey, Ja Rule, Lance Bass, Megan Fox, Nick Lachey, Rita Ora, Simone Biles, and Travis Barker.
Celebritiesthesource.com

Pusha T Subtly Shades Drake Across Social Media

Pusha T has been passively shading Drake on the Internet. The latest comes on Twitter in the form of a tweet he liked. “crazy how Pusha t literally managed to push drake out of hip hop entirely,” the tweet reads, Complex notes. Pushed out of Hip-Hop is a stretch, especially...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Kanye West Sets New Records on Artists 500 Chart

Kanye West conquered the Artists 500 with the highest weekly stream count the chart has ever seen following the arrival of his new album, Donda. West pulled in a record-setting 410.8 million song streams, and the 269 million stream gap between him and the Number Two artist — Drake with 141.2 million song streams — is the second highest the chart has ever seen (it’s likely those two will swap positions, and a new record will be set, once Drake’s new album, Certified Lover Boy is counted on the charts next week). West also became just the 15th artist to land at...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Ed Sheeran Added to 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

UPDATE #6 (9/10): Ed Sheeran is now set to perform at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The singer-songwriter will play his new single, “Shivers,” and will appear remotely from the Toyota Stage at Pier 3 in Brooklyn. Sheeran is up for four VMAs this year — Video of the Year, Best Art Direction, Best Choreography and Song of the Summer — for “Bad Habits.” UPDATE #5 (9/9): Normani and Alicia Keys are the latest artists to be added to the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards lineup. Keys is set to perform her new single, “Lala,” with Swae Lee; it will...
MusicComplex

2021 BET Hip Hop Awards Nominees Announced: Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Drake, and More

BET just announced the nominees for the 16th annual BET Hip Hop Awards ahead of the ceremony next month. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion lead the nominations for this year’s Hip Hop Awards, with nine nods each. What’s particularly impressive about Cardi’s list of nods this year is that she hasn’t even dropped or a mixtape or studio album, riding high off the success of her collaboration with Meg, “WAP.” Megan similarly dominated at the 2021 BET Awards earlier this year, having dropped both Good News and Suga in 2020.
Musiceaglenationonline.com

Review: Drake, Kanye West release solid albums

Over the past week, two of the arguably most anticipated albums in the rap music industry have dropped. Kanye West’s “Donda” and Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” are both topping Apple Music’s Top Songs charts and are No. 1 and No. 2 on the Top Albums charts. “Certified Lover Boy” dropped just five days after “Donda,” which added to the existing drama between the rappers. Fans online have been debating which album is better but also judging the character of each artist.
Celebritiescoast1045.com

Kanye West earns his 10th No. 1 album on Billboard 200 chart with ‘Donda’

Kanye West reach the top of the Billboard 200 charts with DONDA debuting at No. 1, marking Kanye’s 10th No 1 album. The 27-track project earned a total of 309,000 equivalent album units, with 272,000 streaming equivalent units, 37,000 in album sales and under 1,000 in track equivalent album units. DONDA garnered 357.39 million on-demand streams in its first week, beating the previous record set by J. Cole‘s The Off-Season in 2021.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Swizz Beatz Addresses "CLB" Diss, Says Kanye West Wanted "Verzuz" With Drake

Those subtle shots Drake sent Swizz Beatz's way didn't go unnoticed. In the summer of 2020, Swizz was on Instagram Live with Busta Rhymes and during the conversation, he referred to Drake as a "p*ssy boy"—an insult that he repeated throughout. Swizz insisted that there wasn't any beef with his "Fancy" collaborator because if there was, he would shoot his plane out of the sky.
Celebritiesmyk104.com

Diddy admires Drake and Kanye West: You guys are true kings of creativity

As Drake and Kanye West feud and battle for supremacy on the music charts, another icon is admiring their work. Diddy, who launched the careers of several stars, including the late Notorious B.I.G., loves both of their new albums. He listened to Drizzy’s Certified Lover Boy and Yeezy’s Donda, and praises both projects.
Musicbuzzfeednews.com

Drake And Kanye Owe Us More Than This

I mean, where the fuck should I really even start? Perhaps with a thought experiment: Has any rapper been as popular as Drake for as long as Drake? Has any rapper had such a total and complete grip on the charts the way Drake has, for as long as he has? If you’re generous, Jay-Z’s 2000–2006 run might compare. Eminem, too, circa 1999–2004. But since his third mixtape, 2009’s So Far Gone, Drake has not missed. Even when he faced attacks that would be fatal to another rapper’s career — over the corniness, or the Canadianness, or the identity-hopping — he’s managed to turn all of those into positions of strength. He memed himself before his enemies memed him. When people called him soft, he sang softer (“You gettin’ bodied by a singin’ nigga!” he taunted Meek Mill). Earlier this year, he was given Billboard’s Artist of the Decade award, and you could hardly think of another name on the short list. The list of records he has broken is wild, but let’s perhaps zero in on one: In January 2021, Drake became the first artist to pass 50 billion streams on Spotify.
Musickulturehub.com

Is DONDA wack? Why Kanye chasing perfection vibed us out

Kanye has always chased perfection, but in the case of his latest album release could it have done more harm than good?. After many iterations, Ye’s much-delayed album ‘DONDA’ is finally and officially out in the public. ‘DONDA’, the artist’s 10th album, is named after his late mother Donda West.
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

Lady Gaga’s ‘Sour Candy’ Certified Gold

Lady Gaga has a reason to celebrate. For, the multi-talented songstress has just added another plaque to her wall. Mother Monster’s fan-favorite track – ‘Sour Candy’ – has now been certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association Of America (RIAA) for sales equivalence of 500,000 units in the United States.
MusicPosted by
GoldDerby

2021 VMA predictions: Our odds say Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X, and BTS will win big

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards will be handed out on Sunday night, September 12, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Hundreds of Gold Derby users have been placing their bets on who they think will win in 14 categories, and those combined forecasts have generated our official racetrack odds. So scroll down to see our forecasts listed in order of those odds, with our projected winners highlighted in gold. SEEVMA performers 2021: List of performances announced for MTV Video Music Awards Justin Bieber is the most nominated artist with nine bids (including a couple of more recently announced noms...
Beauty & FashionHighsnobiety

Highsnobiety Soundsystem 50: Best New Songs

Fridays are for new music, and leading up to the weekend some of our favorite artists have given us plenty to be excited about. Whether you're drowning in all these releases or they've completely passed under your radar, relax, we've got this. Tune into our Highsnobiety Soundsytem 50 for a concise curation of the best new tracks of the past weeks. You're welcome, and enjoy!
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lupe Fiasco Channels Drake With "Diet Soda Poetry"

You know Lupe Fiasco is sitting on a strong album, as he has yet to release his recently-recorded ten-track project. In fact, Lupe previously likened his untitled body of work to Nas' Illmatic, a promising sign of what's to come. For now, Lu has opted to keep his fans satisfied with another freestyle, this time drawing inspiration from Drake's recent Certified Lover Boy album.

