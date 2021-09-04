Letter: Cuomo was a lousy neighbor

Good-bye, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, you’ve been a lousy neighbor. If anyone doesn’t believe me, just walk by the Governor’s Mansion and see for yourselves. It’s hidden behind overgrowth such that one can barely see the Mansion. The Mansion sits in a historic neighborhood surrounded by historic homes whose owners take pride in the upkeep of their property. Why would this beautiful and important building be kept from the view of the general public? Unless, perhaps, its former tenant didn’t want to be seen.